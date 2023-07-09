Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
US GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCES PLANS TO "BLOCK THE SUN" TO BRING ABOUT CLIMATE COOLING.
channel image
Alex Hammer
4170 Subscribers
384 views
Published 16 hours ago

US Government announces plans to "block the sun" to bring about climate cooling.


They have been doing it for years..


👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf


Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...

👉 Link to book 'Climate Fake'

Climate Fake

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g

👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'

Sacrosanct

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4


Shared from and subscribe to:

GaryMc

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/5RGWk9egs4dx/


Keywords
vaccineschemtrailsbiblegmoscommunismpropaganda5gweather warfareaigenocidenwohaarp1984agenda 21dewgeo engineeringtranshumanismmaskscovid hoaxthe great reset

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket