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KijaniAmariAK: Satanic Ritual Travis Scott 'Astroworld' Concert Exposed (Part 3)[08.11.2021]
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111 views • November 08, 2021
In this video we will take a deeper look into the event that occurred on November 6, 2021 at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival. In doing so we will discover the TRUTH behind this satanic ritual blood sacrifice.
'I Can't Teach Anybody Anything, I Can Only Try to Make Them Think' - Socrates
'The Truth is Learned, Never Told' - Out of Shadows 2020
Systematic Planned Satanic Demonic Witchcraft Ritual Sacrifices in Plain Sight Exposed...
Note: And who is gonna be kept responsible for the people who died here?
Original: Travis Scott Astroworld: Demonic Beings Traversing the Astral Plane
1,589 Views nov 8, 2021
KijaniAmariAK
45.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Uyx2Jk8Jui8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3zyFKfxCkzbM4x8M455hhg
Purchase your subscription to: www.Apokalypsis321.com
'I Can't Teach Anybody Anything, I Can Only Try to Make Them Think' - Socrates
'The Truth is Learned, Never Told' - Out of Shadows 2020
Systematic Planned Satanic Demonic Witchcraft Ritual Sacrifices in Plain Sight Exposed...
Note: And who is gonna be kept responsible for the people who died here?
Original: Travis Scott Astroworld: Demonic Beings Traversing the Astral Plane
1,589 Views nov 8, 2021
KijaniAmariAK
45.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Uyx2Jk8Jui8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3zyFKfxCkzbM4x8M455hhg
Purchase your subscription to: www.Apokalypsis321.com
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