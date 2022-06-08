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After Being Embarrassed By Russia In Ukraine Biden Admin Tries To Save Face By Threatening N. Korea
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141 views • June 08, 2022
A senior US official has vowed a “forceful response” should North Korea conduct a nuclear test. The response follows Pyongyang’s latest ballistic missile launch over the weekend, which was matched by a similar show of force from Washington and Seoul.
Read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/us-issues-nuclear-warning-to-north-korea/
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Read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/us-issues-nuclear-warning-to-north-korea/
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