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WEF Set to Seize Global Power Through UN Ahead of Next Engineered Pandemic Lockdown
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103 views • May 06, 2022
The UN and the World Economic Forum are advancing Agenda 2030 in response to the Great Awakening happening worldwide, including Elon Musk’s push for free speech on the Internet.
Read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/video-un-wef-to-accelerate-agenda-2030-as-great-awakening-threatens-globalism/
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Read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/video-un-wef-to-accelerate-agenda-2030-as-great-awakening-threatens-globalism/
Visit InfowarsStore.com Today & Support The Infowar!
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