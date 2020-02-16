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Sandy Hook Video #5 "FBI Says Nobody Killed at Sandy Hook Massacre"
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647 views • February 16, 2020
This is the video that started the persecution campaign against Alex Jones. In this interview conducted and subsequently published on 9-25-2014, Alex interviews Wolfgang Halbig who reveals that according to the F.B.I.'s own crime statistics, nobody died in Sandy Hook in 2012. This was as he termed it, "a community capstone exercise" initiated by FEMA and the DHS.
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