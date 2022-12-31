Vaxx Pushing Religious scholar Tariq Jameel suffers Cardiac Arrest ----- 💉💉💉

Apparently this guy was pushing the experimental injections on his followers, he even appeared in a video were you see him getting injected.
It seems this is a global marketing strategy that's rolled out by the pharmaceutical psychopaths.
-
Renowned Pakistani religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest in Canada.
Yusuf Jameel, his son, tweeted that Tariq was “currently in Canada where he has been shifted to the hospital due to a heart attack”.
Yusuf said his father’s condition was much better now and requested the nation to pray for the scholar’s health.
He said that at 1pm (PST) on Tuesday, Tariq Jameel shifted to the hospital after he complained of chest pain.
“His condition is better than before and he is in good health but being away from home is a bit of a worry for us,” he added.
Source:
https://thekashmirwalla.com/religious-scholar-tariq-jameel-suffers-cardiac-arrest/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HDIsT8_mHvA&ab_channel=LahoreNewsHD
https://twitter.com/tariqjamilofcl
https://www.unewstv.com/199840/maulana-tariq-jameel-gets-vaccination-against-covid-19-appeals-people-to-get-vaccination-soon
Mirrored - ImportantInformation1
Tracking Coronavirus Vaccinations Around the World
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/world/covid-vaccinations-tracker.html
🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.
👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021
https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf
👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021
file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf
👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021
file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-COVID-19-Vaccinators-WA-Country-Health-Service-No6-20211.pdf
Full Report:
https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts
5.3.6 CUMULATIVE ANALYSIS OF POST-AUTHORIZATION ADVERSE EVENT
REPORTS OF PF-07302048 (BNT162B2) RECEIVED THROUGH 28-FEB-2021
https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf
Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency
https://phmpt.org/pfizers-documents/
