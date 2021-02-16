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PTPA (Boot Camp Ep 18): with USMC veteran Stacy
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51 views • February 16, 2021
Pull the Pin Already (Boot Camp Ep 18): Jim, Mike and Stacy discuss the State of America and the concerns we have as veterans. PTPA also compares and contrast the military from today and the days of old. Our guest discusses what he would do if he were “Queen” for a day and why she thinks his ideas can have a positive effect. PTPA discusses other issues and concerns from Stacy’s everyday life. PTPA gives an update on the COVID vaccine and quarantine requirements. What’s your take on the opinions and concerns expressed during the show? Let them know by discussing your own views in the comments below. If you like what they have to say click the like button below and share this video with your friends. Don’t forget to subscribe and hit the notification bell for future episodes.
VIDEO CHANNELS
Rumble https://rumble.com/c/PullThePinAlready
Youtube ww.youtube.com/channel/UCfUOkihz4MloQUyWWYypPGw
Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/pullthepinalready/
UGE tube https://ugetube.com/@Pull%20The%20Pin%20Already
Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/pullthepinalready
Podcasts:
RSS feed: https://anchor.fm/s/2ee73de8/podcast/rss
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6qx6bs6JpVOGtOMALlRdUb
RadioPublic: https://radiopublic.com/pull-the-pin-already-6vz29e
Pocket Casts: https://pca.st/3ted3mys
Anchor: https://anchor.fm/pullthepinalready
VIDEO CHANNELS
Rumble https://rumble.com/c/PullThePinAlready
Youtube ww.youtube.com/channel/UCfUOkihz4MloQUyWWYypPGw
Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/pullthepinalready/
UGE tube https://ugetube.com/@Pull%20The%20Pin%20Already
Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/pullthepinalready
Podcasts:
RSS feed: https://anchor.fm/s/2ee73de8/podcast/rss
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6qx6bs6JpVOGtOMALlRdUb
RadioPublic: https://radiopublic.com/pull-the-pin-already-6vz29e
Pocket Casts: https://pca.st/3ted3mys
Anchor: https://anchor.fm/pullthepinalready
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