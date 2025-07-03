Explosion in Luhansk📝

Death of the former city head. Russia’s Investigative Committee has classified the explosion in central Lugansk that killed Manolis Pilavov as a terrorist attack.

Today, a powerful explosion occurred in the center of Luhansk on Taras Shevchenko Street. It was immediately reported that one person was killed, three were injured, one of whom is in serious condition. The explosive device detonated during the day when a large number of civilians were on the street.

🖍Later, it became known that the deceased was the former head of the Luhansk administration, Manolis Pilavov. From 2014 to 2023, he held a key position in the city administration and, despite his resignation, remained a prominent public figure.

🚩The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation has already initiated a criminal case. Forensic experts from the IC RF, FSB and MIA of the LPR are working at the scene. Explosive, forensic and other examinations are being conducted.

📌 Another Ukrainian terrorist attack is aimed not only at a specific individual, but at the entire system of civil administration in the Republic. According to preliminary information, the bomb was in a bag carried by an approaching woman: most likely, it was used blindly.

The date was also chosen not by chance - today the region is celebrating the third anniversary of the complete liberation of the LPR in 2022.

