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Free Your Space, Free Your Schedule, Free Your Soul with Uncluttered Author Courtney Ellis
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65 views • May 31, 2022
God has designed us to enjoy order, and nobody knows that better than author, speaker, and pastor Courtney Ellis. Courtney wrote the popular book Uncluttered: Free Your Space, Free Your Schedule, Free Your Soul, to guide readers on their journey to declutter their life, enhancing the quality of their relationship with God and their families. “Having less clutter does lead to more peace in the home and in our hearts…there is a spiritual component to it,” Courtney shares. After all, Courtney points out, it’s a lot easier to organize two pairs of shoes for each person in your family than to organize fifteen! Discover her tips on streamlining your home and how living with less will help you get more out of life!


TAKEAWAYS

Excessive “stuff” is usually a symptom of other problems

Decluttering allows you to have extra time, extra space, and extra opportunity to live out God’s purpose for your life

To get started on your decluttering journey, start with one small space - don’t overwhelm yourself

Ditch any “just in case” items if they cost less than $20 and you can get in under 20 minutes


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Uncluttered Book: https://amzn.to/3PRJccw

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Website: https://courtneybellis.com/
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Twitter: https://twitter.com/courtneyellis

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Keywords
americagodspacechurchorganizeschedulehgtvhome decororganizingcluttertina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showauthor courtney ellisunclutteredhome tipsbetter home and gardens
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy