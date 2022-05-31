Free Your Space, Free Your Schedule, Free Your Soul with Uncluttered Author Courtney Ellis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
TAKEAWAYS
Excessive “stuff” is usually a symptom of other problems
Decluttering allows you to have extra time, extra space, and extra opportunity to live out God’s purpose for your life
To get started on your decluttering journey, start with one small space - don’t overwhelm yourself
Ditch any “just in case” items if they cost less than $20 and you can get in under 20 minutes
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Uncluttered Book: https://amzn.to/3PRJccw
🔗 CONNECT WITH COURTNEY ELLIS:
Website: https://courtneybellis.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/authorcourtneyellis
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/courtneyellis_author/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/courtneyellis
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://bit.ly/theCCMshow
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/