Gerasimov said, operations to bring Donbass, Zaporozhye Oblast & Kherson Oblast under control will continue

Gerasimov said that operations to bring Donbass, Zaporozhye Oblast, and Kherson Oblast under control will continue.
The Russian Chief of the General Staff said that after the capture of Seversk, Russian forces are advancing toward Slavyansk at an accelerated pace.
Putin said the West is offering Ukraine favorable terms on security, postwar reconstruction, and relations with Russia, but Kiev has no desire for a peaceful settlement.