BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dosing And Safety Of Methylene Blue - Dr. Jonas Kuehne
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
698 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
98 views • 4 days ago

Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html


Join My Methylene Blue Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue


Video source and credit to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WNqTUyLLIdI

Content creator: https://www.youtube.com/@JonasKuehneMD


Dosing And Safety Of Methylene Blue - Dr. Jonas Kuehne


Confused about how to dose methylene blue safely for brain health and mitochondrial function? This video clears up the common misconceptions around oral methylene blue dosing, explains the differences from intravenous dosing used in hospitals, and highlights important safety considerations and side effects.


Learn about:


Effective and safe oral dosages for neuroprotection and cognitive support


Why high doses used in emergency care are not suitable for daily use


Potential impacts on gut microbiome and how to avoid disruption


Contraindications like G6PD deficiency, pregnancy, and interactions with SSRIs


How to start with low doses and titrate slowly


What to expect regarding its half-life, activation effects, and urinary excretion


Tips on pharmaceutical-grade quality and avoiding toxic industrial dyes


Practical advice on timing doses related to workouts and sleep


This detailed guide is based on clinical insights and personal experience, aimed at helping you optimize methylene blue use for longevity and brain health without risking adverse effects.

Keywords
methylene bluemethylene blue benefitshow to use methylene bluemethylene blue safetyusp grade methylene bluemethylene blue protocolmethylene blue dosingmethylene blue contraindicationsmethylene blue effectsmethylene blue nootropicmethylene blue g6pd deficiencymethylene blue g6pddosing and safety of methylene blue dr jonas kuehnedr jonas methylene bluemd jonas methylene bluemethylene blue safety profile
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy