Video source and credit to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WNqTUyLLIdI
Content creator: https://www.youtube.com/@JonasKuehneMD
Dosing And Safety Of Methylene Blue - Dr. Jonas Kuehne
Confused about how to dose methylene blue safely for brain health and mitochondrial function? This video clears up the common misconceptions around oral methylene blue dosing, explains the differences from intravenous dosing used in hospitals, and highlights important safety considerations and side effects.
Learn about:
Effective and safe oral dosages for neuroprotection and cognitive support
Why high doses used in emergency care are not suitable for daily use
Potential impacts on gut microbiome and how to avoid disruption
Contraindications like G6PD deficiency, pregnancy, and interactions with SSRIs
How to start with low doses and titrate slowly
What to expect regarding its half-life, activation effects, and urinary excretion
Tips on pharmaceutical-grade quality and avoiding toxic industrial dyes
Practical advice on timing doses related to workouts and sleep
This detailed guide is based on clinical insights and personal experience, aimed at helping you optimize methylene blue use for longevity and brain health without risking adverse effects.