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How to escape the System and Discover a better World.
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41 views • April 27, 2020
'How to escape the System and Discover a better World.' Exposes the church for hiding the amazing real Kingdom of Heaven from all of us. Jesus taught us of a kingdom that we can access today. Do you want to be in the Kingdom of Heaven? Do you hate the System? Then you are responsible to act accordingly to your knowledge of this.
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