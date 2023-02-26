ATTN Firefox Users! Tab Titles 4 Brighteon!!

Direct link: https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/addon/brighteon-tab-renamer/
For all open & loaded tabs from Brighteon.com, this extension will set the title of tabs with video or channel pages to the name of the video or channel rather than simply being "Brighteon.com" so that you can navigate properly.
It stays running in the background and consumes very little CPU on my old beat up box with hundreds of Brighteon tabs open, even at start up.
SGM ain't sellin' nada!
Find me on: Substack, Rumble, Brighteon, Brighteon.Social, Gab
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.