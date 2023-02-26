ATTN Firefox Users! Tab Titles 4 Brighteon!!

Direct link: https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/addon/brighteon-tab-renamer/





For all open & loaded tabs from Brighteon.com, this extension will set the title of tabs with video or channel pages to the name of the video or channel rather than simply being "Brighteon.com" so that you can navigate properly.





It stays running in the background and consumes very little CPU on my old beat up box with hundreds of Brighteon tabs open, even at start up.









SGM ain't sellin' nada!





Find me on: Substack, Rumble, Brighteon, Brighteon.Social, Gab