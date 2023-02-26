Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
ATTN Firefox Users! Tab Titles 4 Brighteon!!
116 views
channel image
Snarky Guy Media
Published 15 hours ago |

Direct link: https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/addon/brighteon-tab-renamer/


For all open & loaded tabs from Brighteon.com, this extension will set the title of tabs with video or channel pages to the name of the video or channel rather than simply being "Brighteon.com" so that you can navigate properly.


It stays running in the background and consumes very little CPU on my old beat up box with hundreds of Brighteon tabs open, even at start up.



SGM ain't sellin' nada!


Find me on: Substack, Rumble, Brighteon, Brighteon.Social, Gab

Keywords
videopagebrighteonmissingupdatechannelfirefoxbrowserplugintitlesextensiontabstitleplugaddontabadd-on

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket