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The Whistleblower Movement Exposes the Timeline of the CCP-Virus – Destruction of the CCP with the Truth of Virus Is Unchangeable
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
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30 views • July 17, 2021
https://gnews.org/1398550/

This clip clearly displays Miles Guo’s Revelation Timeline of the CCP Virus. Many Chinese scientists and medical workers have been and are risking their lives to expose the truth regarding the CCP Virus. Conversely, some opportunists and liars have compiled some known information to form so-called “reports” to seize the right to speak about the virus. They have deceived the feelings of many Chinese People and American People for their own selfish interests. These opportunists and liars should face legal consequences and be called out and shamed by the public.

The consensus that the CCP-engineered COVID-19 in its labs has reached and “using the truth of the CCP Virus to destroy the CCP” has been a foregone conclusion in May 2021.

On October 5, 2017, Mr. Guo warned the world for the first time about the ongoing, worldwide corruption and attacks on democracy and international order being planned and executed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

On June 13, 2019, Mr. Guo warned that the CCP would release a biological weapon against the Hong Kong protesters. This information was indirectly confirmed at a press conference held by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on August 5, 2019, on her return to Hong Kong from Beijing. She tried to intimidate the Hong Kong protesters by her use of the idiom “destroy indiscriminately”.

On January 4, 2020, Mr. Guo first revealed that the CCP-engineered virus was initially designed for use against the Hong Kong protestors.

On March 14, 2020, Mr. Guo broadcasted that the CCP virus was from the CCP’s Wuhan P4 Laboratory. He emphasized that the virus would be used to against people from Hong Kong, Taiwan and eventually the whole world.

on April 21, 2021, Mr. Guo shared the information stating the CCP had an antidote for the CCP virus.

On May 30, 2021, Mr. Guo’s broadcast revealed that a scientist with the rank of a general in the People’s Liberation Army fled from China to Europe and testified making the West aware that the CCP Virus, a biological weapon, is part of the “Unrestricted Warfare” of the CCP.
Keywords
chinawarroombioweaponccphongkongcovid19gnewshydroxychloroquinehcqccpvirusunrestrictedgtvbgymilesguotakedownccpnewfederalstateofchinawhisleblowermovementwenguigtranslatorsnfscgettr
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