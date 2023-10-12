Gaza genocide is ongoing shows the pure character of Israeli regime

In Gaza Strip which is under total blockade, Gaza is literally experiencing 'genocide' and 'ethnic cleansing' of Palestinians by Israeli occupation. Zionist regime shamelessly shows the pure character of politicians actions, giving military instructions for a full-scale attack and ensuring that what was in Gaza no longer exists. Heavy bombing, as well as banned white phosphorus, indiscriminately destroyed buildings, and killing civilian increased drastically in the rubble.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

