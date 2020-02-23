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Big Steam Trains Across America!
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54 views • February 23, 2020
Big steam trains across America. This is my book that I have decided to publish for free, documenting my travels across the United States. I will not have another opportunity to visit these trains again. There are other steam trains that I have seen that aren't in this book, but I have covered my favorite ones. Here are some of the following locomotives that are featured in this story;
Chesapeake and Ohio 614
Nickel Plate 765
Norfolk and Western 611
Pere Marquette 1225
Pennsylvania Railroad T1 Steam Locomotive Trust
Santa Fe 3751
Santa Fe 2926
Southern Pacific 4449
Union Pacific 844
Union Pacific 3985
Union Pacific Big Boy 4014
Chesapeake and Ohio 614
Nickel Plate 765
Norfolk and Western 611
Pere Marquette 1225
Pennsylvania Railroad T1 Steam Locomotive Trust
Santa Fe 3751
Santa Fe 2926
Southern Pacific 4449
Union Pacific 844
Union Pacific 3985
Union Pacific Big Boy 4014
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