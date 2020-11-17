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Engineered Pandemics –Tyranny by Technocracy
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738 views • November 17, 2020
This is a comprehensive overview of the fraud and hidden agendas behind the alleged COVID-19 pandemic. It is a presentation by Lee Merritt, MD, at the 2020 conference of Doctors for Disaster Preparedness. If you have any doubts about the reliability of the official narrative of COVID-19, the facts presented here will, unfortunately, confirm your suspicions. This presentation was prepared for doctors on the front line of dealing with the consequences of a make-believe pandemic – medical professionals who know that what she says is true. Those who know about COVID-19 only from news reports, government officials, and tycoons planning to make billions from mandatory vaccines will not be familiar with this information. 2020 Aug 16 – Source: Charles Ritter - https://youtu.be/sjYvitCeMPc/
This is a comprehensive overview of the fraud and hidden agendas behind the alleged COVID-19 pandemic. It is a presentation by Lee Merritt, MD, at the 2020 conference of Doctors for Disaster Preparedness. If you have any doubts about the reliability of the official narrative of COVID-19, the facts presented here will, unfortunately, confirm your suspicions. This presentation was prepared for doctors on the front line of dealing with the consequences of a make-believe pandemic – medical professionals who know that what she says is true. Those who know about COVID-19 only from news reports, government officials, and tycoons planning to make billions from mandatory vaccines will not be familiar with this information. 2020 Aug 16 – Source: DDP Meetings - https://youtu.be/sjYvitCeMPc/
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
This is a comprehensive overview of the fraud and hidden agendas behind the alleged COVID-19 pandemic. It is a presentation by Lee Merritt, MD, at the 2020 conference of Doctors for Disaster Preparedness. If you have any doubts about the reliability of the official narrative of COVID-19, the facts presented here will, unfortunately, confirm your suspicions. This presentation was prepared for doctors on the front line of dealing with the consequences of a make-believe pandemic – medical professionals who know that what she says is true. Those who know about COVID-19 only from news reports, government officials, and tycoons planning to make billions from mandatory vaccines will not be familiar with this information. 2020 Aug 16 – Source: DDP Meetings - https://youtu.be/sjYvitCeMPc/
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
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