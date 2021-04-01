This Isn't Trash- This Takes Out the Trash

People UNDERSTAND THIS!! These devices and Smart Metals and RFID Chips along with Non-Human DNA that attacks your Immune System, BUTT!!! One Small Detail these big Doctors and Channelers are NOT TELLING YOU IS THAT 'It Takes 5G To Activate and to program and to control these devices that are being put inside you and your body CAN NOT control these devices- The second COVID-19 BS OUTBREAK will be when they Crank-Up the 5G- And you best believe me on this and you better start telling the others that even a Man-Made Virus must be administered and cannot be contracted from another person, as this is truly proven over and over-

Must See- 5G Enables DEW, & THEN! Locates 'YOUR' Smart Meter-

5G is the most deadly threat on Humanity now- 5G Absorbs Oxygen and Omits Hydrogen-Cyanide- They can sit almost anywhere and direct the destruction and murdering of these Direct Energy Weapons, that most never heard of- Thanks for looking at my short clips and some willy good stuff coming in these next parts following this part- Thanks & 'CHEERS'- WesTruther