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Australia Protest Today Turns Violent
TheBubbaNews
TheBubbaNews
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313 views • September 21, 2021
The construction workers in Australia Protest Today Turns Violent as Thousands March under a 2 week shutdown. Riot squad officers were sent in to barricade parliament
#Australia #melbourneprotests #MelbourneRiots #Istandwithworkies #protest

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