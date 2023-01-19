Dr. Quintin Bostic Says Non-Profit The Teaching Lab Is A "Scam Lab"
‘SCAM LAB’: ‘Evil salesman’ claims his employer is ‘running a non-profit but it’s for profit’ … ‘Is that legal?’ … Teaching lab employees allegedly ‘hate kids’ and ‘have never taught before but know sales’
🔗 Credit: Project Veritas | ARTICLE:
https://www.projectveritas.com/news/scam-lab-evil-salesman-claims-his-employer-is-running-a-non-profit-but-its/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.