Dr. Quintin Bostic Says Non-Profit The Teaching Lab Is A "Scam Lab"
Dr. Quintin Bostic Says Non-Profit The Teaching Lab Is A "Scam Lab"


‘SCAM LAB’: ‘Evil salesman’ claims his employer is ‘running a non-profit but it’s for profit’ … ‘Is that legal?’ … Teaching lab employees allegedly ‘hate kids’ and ‘have never taught before but know sales’


🔗 Credit: Project Veritas | ARTICLE:

https://www.projectveritas.com/news/scam-lab-evil-salesman-claims-his-employer-is-running-a-non-profit-but-its/

