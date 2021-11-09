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Hillary Clinton's FBI Investigation: What You Need To Know!
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151 views • November 09, 2021
FBI Director James Comey has come under fire from the Clinton campaign, President Barack Obama and the mainstream media for announcing the continued investigation of Hillary Clinton. Is there corruption within the FBI and Department of Justice which has allowed the Clinton political machine preferential treatment? Includes: FBI's deputy director Andrew McCabe, Assistant Attorney General Peter Kadzik, John Podesta, Wikileaks, Bill Clinton's controversial pardon of Marc Rich and much much more!
Black Box Voting Election Fraud
http://www.infowars.com/biggest-election-fraud-in-history-discovered-in-the-united-states-breaking-now/
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Black Box Voting Election Fraud
http://www.infowars.com/biggest-election-fraud-in-history-discovered-in-the-united-states-breaking-now/
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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