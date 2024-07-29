Who Is Your Neighbor?

Little has changed with the human condition since Jesus came to the earth two thousand years ago. Man by himself is still unable to show compassion, forgiveness and mercy.

Jesus gave of Himself freely and provided an example of Christ-like compassion in the story of the Samaritan and the wounded man which is in stark contrast to the character of Satan and the fruit he produces. You have only to look around at the people moved by satanic spirits to see how the Devil operates.

The only way to overcome sin is to be born again and have Christ as your Lord and Saviour. Only a born again person can drop the characteristics of Satan, be transformed into the image of Christ and become an ambassador for Jesus.

The world is watching and we need to behave like our Master if we are going to represent Him well on the earth. As a Christian, it is exciting to know what is expected from us and to have the power to live it out in our lives.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2012/RLJ-1353.pdf

RLJ-1353 -- JULY 29, 2012

