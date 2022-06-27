Massive Bio-Structures Found In Bodies Of The Vaccinated

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Greg Reese exposes evidence that morticians are finding anomalous structures inside the vascular system of deceased vaccinated people.
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https://t.me/DRJANERUBY
https://reesereport.com/
https://www.infowars.com/
https://banned.video/
SOURCE: https://banned.video/watch?id=62a9cd9fad8c13221d32129f