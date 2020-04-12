© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New Microsoft Commercial Starring Marina Abramovic
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
18569 views • April 12, 2020
Interestingly, Microsoft release this commercial with Ms Spirit Cooker Marina Abramovic two days after @Crux41507251 and @actiondirector1 release their documentary #OutOfShadows in which they discuss #SpiritCooking
Coincidence?
Coincidence?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.