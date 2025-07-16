BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Adelita Grijalva Wins AZ Primary to Succeed Her Father in Congress 🇺🇸🗳️
Adelita Grijalva Wins AZ Primary to Succeed Her Father in Congress 🇺🇸🗳️

http://newsplusglobe.com/

Adelita Grijalva, daughter of the late Rep. Raúl Grijalva, has won the Democratic primary in Arizona's 7th Congressional District. Backed by top Democrats including Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego, she’s now poised to succeed her father and continue his progressive legacy in Washington.

The special general election is set for September 23. Will Arizona send another Grijalva to Capitol Hill?

Subscribe to News Plus Globe for the latest on U.S. elections and political developments.


#AdelitaGrijalva #AZPolitics #RaulGrijalva #LatinaLeaders #USCongress #ArizonaElection #BreakingNews #NewsPlusGlobe #Democrats2025 #WomenInPolitics

arizona politics, adelita grijalva, raul grijalva, arizona 7th district, 2025 special election, arizona congress race, democrats 2025, latina leaders, tucson politics
