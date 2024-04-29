❗️🇷🇺🇺🇦 Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine: highlights of the week 22-28 April, 2024

▪️Russian forces continued to strike energy facilities in various regions of Ukraine. Cruise and aeroballistic missiles struck the Dobrotvirska, Kryvorizka, Prydniprivska, and Burshtynska TPPs.



▪️In Odesa, Geran-2 kamikaze drones attacked fuel and energy facilities and a military unit in the city center. As a result of another raid, Russian troops destroyed a MIM-23 Hawk SAM launcher.



▪️In Lviv region, Russian forces again launched a missile strike on the town of Stryi. The hit damaged an underground gas storage facility, which had already come under fire a few weeks earlier.



▪️Ukrainian forces, in turn, raided civilian infrastructure in Krasnodar region. Air defense units intercepted most of the targets, but several drones slightly damaged equipment at two refineries.



▪️Several dozen more drones attempted to attack the airfield on the outskirts of the village of Kushchevskaya. Russian anti-aircraft gunners shot down some of the drones, but the rest damaged one of the warehouses on the runway.



▪️The AFU also launched ATACMS missiles with cluster warheads on the Crimean peninsula. The air defense positioning area located on Cape Tarkhankut came under fire.



▪️Meanwhile, in the special operation zone, Russian troops continue to advance on several sections of the front. In the North Ukrainian direction, the enemy strengthened its positions along the border by constructing trench lines and setting up mine barriers.



