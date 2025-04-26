BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Pope's Funeral: Trump, Zelensky & Macron were among the last guests to arrive at the funeral ceremony of Pope Francis
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1259 followers
101 views • 1 week ago

Trump, Zelensky and Macron were among the last guests to arrive at the funeral ceremony of Pope Francis.

Zelensky, as usual, could not find an official suit to wear to the pontiff's funeral.

Adding: 

Zelensky held a meeting with Trump in the Vatican, the press secretary of the head of the Kiev regime said.

The funeral of the Pope is currently taking place there.

Lа Repubblica wrote that Ukraine proposed holding a summit on the day of the pontiff’s funeral with the participation of the USA, Italy, France, Great Britain and, possibly, Germany.

In turn, other media outlets claim that the meeting between Trump and Kiev Clown was very short.

They agreed to hold further talks after the Pope's burial ceremony.

