Bay Bridge, West Bound with FX
It's Wild by Gary C Peeples
Published 20 hours ago

I had fun making this video. Started with my dashcam video going across the West bound side of the Bay Bridge in Maryland. This was my return trip from Ocean City, MD. Completed by adding sound and effects. Enjoy!

Keywords
entertainmenthumorbaybridgefxdashcambaybridgespecialfx

