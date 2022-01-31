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The Climate Change Hoax - with Professor Willie Soon
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125 views • January 31, 2022
The Climate Change Hoax - with Professor Willie Soon
Great presentation and speech from Prof Willie Soon on Climate SCAM
CO2 is a LIFE
“Carbon dioxide & the miracle of photosynthis made a greenblue earth possible. This nabled humans to harness agriculture & build modern civilisation. But CO2 may very soon fall below the fatal levels to support life & agriculture. All historic measures show the coming end of CO2. The greatest threat to the world is the United Nations' fact-free 40-year assault on global warming. We now know it's not about climate, so the UN tells us. Its about unlocking western cash to fund UN adventures & make corrupt people rich. Warmer means a better life for mankind.” - Peter Clack
Great presentation and speech from Prof Willie Soon on Climate SCAM
CO2 is a LIFE
“Carbon dioxide & the miracle of photosynthis made a greenblue earth possible. This nabled humans to harness agriculture & build modern civilisation. But CO2 may very soon fall below the fatal levels to support life & agriculture. All historic measures show the coming end of CO2. The greatest threat to the world is the United Nations' fact-free 40-year assault on global warming. We now know it's not about climate, so the UN tells us. Its about unlocking western cash to fund UN adventures & make corrupt people rich. Warmer means a better life for mankind.” - Peter Clack
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