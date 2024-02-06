Speaking on a WEF panel, climate doomsday preacher, Al Gore, dials the ludicrous and apocalyptic rhetoric up to eleven.
"[Greenhouse gases are] now trapping as much extra heat as would be released by 600,000 Hiroshima-class atomic bombs exploding every single day."
"That's what's boiling the oceans... and creating the droughts, and melting the ice, and raising the sea level, and causing these waves of climate refugees, predicted to reach one billion in this century."
Source (https://www.weforum.org/events/world-economic-forum-annual-meeting-2023/sessions/leading-the-charge-through-earths-new-normal/)
