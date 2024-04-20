Create New Account
Thomas Massie - This is the U.S. House of TRAITORS celebrating UKR funding.
Published 14 hours ago

Thomas Massie - Democrat Representatives Wave Ukrainian Flags on House Floor After Voting to Give Them Another $60.8 Billion


This is the U.S. House of Representatives under the direction of Speaker Mike Johnson. Democrats are celebrating his total capitulation with no victory for securing our border.


These politicians are TRAITORS! ENEMIES OF THE PEOPLE!


On Saturday, the package was approved 311-112 with all of the “nay” votes from Republicans.


“Ukrainian flags fly in the chamber of the UNITED STATES House of Representatives as they vote to send more of your hard-earned money to a corrupt foreign regime. And just like that they shout ‘UKRAINE! UKRAINE!’ while happily working to secure Ukraine’s borders, not ours,” Senator Rand Paul wrote in a post on X.




https://x.com/RepThomasMassie/status/1781767781945360480

