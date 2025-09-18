RT News - September 18 2025 2PM GMT

September 18, 2025

rt.com





New IDF strikes devastate Gaza city with the Al-Shifa medical complex reportedly hit for the second day in a row. Medical volunteers brand what's happening there as inhumane. A lot of back slapping from the US president as he enjoys a state visit to the UK. But as he praises their achievements, he omits the negative side of the Euro-Atlantic Alliance's unipolar world order. Shooting down the theory that an errant Russian drone was recently responsible for slamming into a house in Poland - a minister in Warsaw admits, it was actually one of their own missiles.





