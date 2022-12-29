Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 2959a - Trump Did Something 5 Years Ago That Will Change Everything
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2959a - Dec. 28. 2022

Trump Did Something 5 Years Ago That Will Change EverythingPeople are beginning to learn that going Green is not what it seems. There are now reports of slave labor mining cobalt. Pending homes imploded. Trump set everything in motion 5 years ago, everything is about change. Rand Paul says that the currency is now being destroyed.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com  site.

