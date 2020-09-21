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NEW BILL SEEKS TO DETAIN “CONSPIRACY THEORISTS”, ANTI-LOCKDOWN PROTESTORS AND THEIR FAMILIES!!!
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168 views • September 21, 2020
September 18th, 2020.
Press For Truth

pressfortruth
DONATE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/
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As if things weren’t get bad enough in Australia the Victorian Government has just introduced a new bill that if turned into a law could see “conspiracy theorists” who are “anti-lockdown” detained and isolated under strict watch by the authorities. According to The Age, a state government spokesman said the rule could be applied to “conspiracy theorists who refuse to self-isolate or severely drug-affected or mentally impaired people who do not have the capacity to quarantine.” In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth identifies where these fears of “conspiracy theorists” originates from while completely debunking the claims made by a pear reviewed “scientific” paper titled “On The Viability of Conspiratorial Beliefs”.

Stay Up To Date With Dan Dicks of Press For Truth HERE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/press-for-truth-banned-on-youtube/

SUBSCRIBE:
BITCHUTE ➜ https://www.bitchute.com/pressfortruth/
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Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]

FOLLOW:
PARLER ➜ https://parler.com/profile/DanDicksPFT/posts
INSTAGRAM ➜ http://instagram.com/dandickspft
TWITTER ➜ http://twitter.com/#!/DanDicksPFT
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DTUBE ➜ https://d.tube/#!/c/pressfortruth
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POCKETNET➜ https://tinyurl.com/yyju6yg8

Sources:

https://www.theage.com.au/national/victoria/people-who-refuse-to-self-isolate-could-be-detained-under-proposed-victorian-law-20200914-p55vm0.html

https://caldronpool.com/victorian-government-pushes-new-bill-to-detain-conspiracy-theorists-anti-lockdown-protesters-and-families/

https://twitter.com/OzraeliAvi/status/1303167327224000514?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1303167327224000514%7Ctwgr%5Eshare_3&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fsummit.news%2F2020%2F09%2F08%2Faustralia-riot-police-drag-journalist-to-the-ground-arrest-him-for-covering-anti-lockdown-protest%2F

https://twitter.com/justin_hart/status/1305572074514079744?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1305572074514079744%7Ctwgr%5Eshare_3&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fsummit.news%2F2020%2F09%2F17%2Fvideo-australians-chant-freedom-as-market-is-shut-down-by-covid-riot-cops%2F

COVID-19(84): SECRET FACILITIES FOR “UNCOOPERATIVE”, MASKING 19 MONTH OLD BABY & NEW LOCKDOWN RULES!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Yz9DVzGV0hZq/

https://rairfoundation.com/breaking-canada-forcefully-removes-and-imprisons-uncooperative-coronavirus-positive-citizens-at-secret-location-video/

https://mashable.com/article/facebook-groups-new-policies-misinformation-hate/

https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0147905

Dan Dicks Speaks at The Vancouver FREEDOM RALLY 2020!
https://flote.app/post/e3dcd385-3dae-48e3-a23b-79bf1cf50f7d
Keywords
protestfamilymaskvaccineconspiracy theoristscanadaaustraliacovid-19press for truthanti-lockdown
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