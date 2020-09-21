NEW BILL SEEKS TO DETAIN “CONSPIRACY THEORISTS”, ANTI-LOCKDOWN PROTESTORS AND THEIR FAMILIES!!!

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Press For Truth
pressfortruth
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As if things weren’t get bad enough in Australia the Victorian Government has just introduced a new bill that if turned into a law could see “conspiracy theorists” who are “anti-lockdown” detained and isolated under strict watch by the authorities. According to The Age, a state government spokesman said the rule could be applied to “conspiracy theorists who refuse to self-isolate or severely drug-affected or mentally impaired people who do not have the capacity to quarantine.” In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth identifies where these fears of “conspiracy theorists” originates from while completely debunking the claims made by a pear reviewed “scientific” paper titled “On The Viability of Conspiratorial Beliefs”.
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Sources:
https://www.theage.com.au/national/victoria/people-who-refuse-to-self-isolate-could-be-detained-under-proposed-victorian-law-20200914-p55vm0.html
https://caldronpool.com/victorian-government-pushes-new-bill-to-detain-conspiracy-theorists-anti-lockdown-protesters-and-families/
https://twitter.com/OzraeliAvi/status/1303167327224000514?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1303167327224000514%7Ctwgr%5Eshare_3&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fsummit.news%2F2020%2F09%2F08%2Faustralia-riot-police-drag-journalist-to-the-ground-arrest-him-for-covering-anti-lockdown-protest%2F
https://twitter.com/justin_hart/status/1305572074514079744?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1305572074514079744%7Ctwgr%5Eshare_3&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fsummit.news%2F2020%2F09%2F17%2Fvideo-australians-chant-freedom-as-market-is-shut-down-by-covid-riot-cops%2F
COVID-19(84): SECRET FACILITIES FOR “UNCOOPERATIVE”, MASKING 19 MONTH OLD BABY & NEW LOCKDOWN RULES!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Yz9DVzGV0hZq/
https://rairfoundation.com/breaking-canada-forcefully-removes-and-imprisons-uncooperative-coronavirus-positive-citizens-at-secret-location-video/
https://mashable.com/article/facebook-groups-new-policies-misinformation-hate/
https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0147905
Dan Dicks Speaks at The Vancouver FREEDOM RALLY 2020!
https://flote.app/post/e3dcd385-3dae-48e3-a23b-79bf1cf50f7d