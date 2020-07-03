© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Increasing Your Spirit's Capacity
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • July 03, 2020
Streams Ministries
This is an excerpt from a DVD offered by Streams Ministries.
To learn more, visit
http://www.streamsministries.com/stor...
John Paul Jackson unplugged! Watch as John Paul Jackson teaches in an intimate group setting. There is a relaxed, almost acoustic flow as the Holy Spirit deeply impacts those in attendance. Pull up a chair and join us!
Understand the possibilities of God's Spirit within you
Find out how expanding your spirit increases intimacy with God
Discover the benefits of praying in tongues
Learn how the Spiritual Disciplines affect your spirit
Know the difference between the Spirit on you versus the Spirit within you
This is an excerpt from a DVD offered by Streams Ministries.
To learn more, visit
http://www.streamsministries.com/stor...
John Paul Jackson unplugged! Watch as John Paul Jackson teaches in an intimate group setting. There is a relaxed, almost acoustic flow as the Holy Spirit deeply impacts those in attendance. Pull up a chair and join us!
Understand the possibilities of God's Spirit within you
Find out how expanding your spirit increases intimacy with God
Discover the benefits of praying in tongues
Learn how the Spiritual Disciplines affect your spirit
Know the difference between the Spirit on you versus the Spirit within you
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.