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🙏 THIS is the ONLY WAY! | Bedtime Bible Meditation 😴 | Find peace and calm in the Lord’s word.
LoveJoy4Jesus
LoveJoy4Jesus
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Take comfort in the words of Jesus Christ…Ease your anxiety and restlessness by meditating on the powerful promises of the LORD.

💖 METANOIA means a complete, spiritual change of heart - a conversion that will totally transform your life. 💖

It is NEVER too late to reach out to the Lord our Father and ask forgiveness for your sins. He loves you, and nothing brings Him greater joy than when you repent and earnestly strive to be closer to Him.

Repenting of your sins and acknowledging Jesus Christ as your savior is the ONLY thing that will lead to your eternal salvation. Once you reach out to the Lord and humbly submit as a sinner, you will be cleansed and born anew!

There is NOTHING, no physical or emotional pleasure, that can rival the Glory of God in Heaven.

May the Lord Bless you!

🎶 Music - AG Music - "Deep Inner Mantra"
☁️ Background video courtesy of Cloud9

Mirrors -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S8OXslr3GTU&;t=332s
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YfcXzH4cNlxA/
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biblejesus christjesusmeditationmeditation for sleepmeditation for anxietyhealing sleep musichealing prayer
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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