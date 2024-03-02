Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Israel Gaza War Feb 28th Israeli News Story Two Jews Murdered w M16 at Gas Station
channel image
alltheworldsastage
909 Subscribers
24 views
Published Yesterday

Israel Gaza War Feb 28th Israeli News Story Two Jews Murdered w M16 at Gas Station

עכשיו 14

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9iZ--CaHnzs

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TGNljhMmt1o&t

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G3kHeSCJYTY


Terror struck again in the same place: two Jews were murdered in a shooting attack at a gas station


https://twitter.com/mda_israel/status/1763227141250883834


https://www.jewishexponent.com/terrorist-kills-two-israelis-in-shooting-at-samaria-gas-station/


A terrorist shot and killed two Israelis on Thursday afternoon at a gas station outside the town of Eli in the Binyamin region of Samaria, first responders and the Israel Defense Forces said.

Keywords
israelpalestinegenocidegazaforeignpolicynatowarsukrainewarrussiawarwestbankpalestineisraelwarsciawarsregimechangewarsgazastripmiddleeastwarspalestinewarsgazawar

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket