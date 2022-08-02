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Reframings that improve your life. Advice to Putin and you. Preparations for the real revolution
Henrik Wallin - All knowledge
Henrik Wallin - All knowledgeCheckmark Icon
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93 views • August 02, 2022

#reframing #revolution #economy #leadership #Putin


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Schillerinstitutet borde höras mer, även om jag inte håller med om vad de tror om elhandelsystem (kanske för de inte känner till modern teknik?) och deras naivitet angående Kina, samt att de har lite mer kärlek för centraliserade lösningar än jag har. Men BRICS verkar fungera riktigt bra där länder med hälsosam misstänksamhet till varandra samarbetar. Tänk om Europa varit lika skeptiskt emot UK+USA-inflytandet! Men det var ensidigt UK som var skeptiskt - med all rätt.

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educationlearningrevolutioneconomymediaputingeorge sorosleadershipreframing
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