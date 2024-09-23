Sleeping Great Every Night! - Q&R (Timestamps Below)

00:00:15 - What is the correct time to go to sleep? How many hours should I sleep? An adult male, 5'7" in height, 74 kilos weight.

00:01:43 - My sleep problem is caused by mental health issues such as my OCD, and depression.

00:01:58 - I think rather chemical physical and emotional stress is at the root, with that looks to line up of symptoms. I have a gander at biotoxin illness it has affected my nervous system. I do a whole host of practices to keep things on track.

00:03:59 - Troublesome and very painful numbness of the hands during sleep, which feels like bone pain. It's also difficult to get rid of it after waking up. It happens to me when I do some physical work. What could be the reason?

00:05:48 - How can I stop snoring? Are there any exercises for it? I heard a neuro-speech therapist saying it's possible to get rid of it.

00:08:15 - I literally stopped sleeping in 2004 (age 37). Age 0-37 I slept fine. One night I slept, the next night I didn’t sleep one minute. Went for 3 weeks without any sleep before seeking medical attention (which was the beginning of my downfall with my health and hospice was offered in 2012). I haven’t slept in 20 years, without the help of a drug. I’ve tried all natural remedies, sleep studies, Shamans, and spiritual healing centers, but never found the cause of my horrific insomnia.





