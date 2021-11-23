BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

News Report 3 | Nov 23, 2021 | They're Playing Russian Roulette with Child COVID Vaccines
Ramola D Reports
Ramola D Reports
267 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
51 views • November 27, 2021
News report highlighting the top 12 reasons not to inject your 5-18 year-old with the death and clot-producing COVID jabs, from a report published here:

They’re Playing Russian Roulette with Child COVID Vaccines: 12 Primary Reasons NOT to Inject Your Child/Posted on November 18, 2021 by Ramola D
https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/11/18/theyre-playing-russian-roulette-with-child-covid-vaccines-12-primary-reasons-not-to-inject-your-child/

All articles referenced in the video from everydayconcerned.net are linked in the article above

PLEASE SHARE THIS NEWS REPORT ON EVERY SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNEL, VIDEO PLATFORM, EMAIL LISTSERV YOU CAN SO IT REACHES ALL COUNTRIES AND OFFERS LIFESAVING INFORMATION TO ALL BEING FOISTED WRONGFULLY WITH VACCINE MANDATES OR RECOMMENDATIONS FOR A CONTROVERSIAL AND TOXIC INJECTION, AND SAVES CHILDRENS' LIVES AND HEALTH--thank you!

LINKS FOR MORE:

ALSO SEE:
Report 242: Public Ed-mRNA Vaccines in Focus: "Safe & Effective" or Russian Roulette with your life?/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yQrpBSffwwTr/

FREE YOURSELF FROM THE MATRIX OF MORTGAGES, DEBT, AND RIGGED COURTS:
Sign in to the Matrix Freedom platform for more information:
https://matrixfreedom.life/know-the-biggest-secret/?code=15059&;ag=Ramola%20D

DETOX NANOTECH FROM VACCINES AND CHEMTRAILS and CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND
Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore for detox and daily health at this link (which supports this channel): https://therootbrands.com/micmar

FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Ramola D Reports is at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Live 528, Rumble

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE Monthly, SUPPORT MY WORK SO IT CAN CONTINUE:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD

CONTACT WITH REFERRALS FOR INTERVIEWS, INFO:
[email protected]
Keywords
newsrussian roulette
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study Ties Each Extra 100 Grams of Ultra-Processed Food to Greater Disease Risk

Study Ties Each Extra 100 Grams of Ultra-Processed Food to Greater Disease Risk

Belle Carter
Supplementing with Vitamin D found to support hormones and metabolic health in women over 50 

Supplementing with Vitamin D found to support hormones and metabolic health in women over 50 

Willow Tohi
Study Links Midlife TV Watching to Brain Shrinkage

Study Links Midlife TV Watching to Brain Shrinkage

Edison Reed
CONFIRMED: Daily steps lower risk of kidney stones according to Stanford Fitbit study

CONFIRMED: Daily steps lower risk of kidney stones according to Stanford Fitbit study

Willow Tohi
Glutathione Levels Decline With Age, But Protein and Nutrients May Help

Glutathione Levels Decline With Age, But Protein and Nutrients May Help

Coco Somers
Cardiovascular Exercise: Health Benefits, Guidelines and Safety

Cardiovascular Exercise: Health Benefits, Guidelines and Safety

Petra Stone
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy