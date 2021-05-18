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Top 10 most prevalent diseases/ailments such as;
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52 views • May 18, 2021
Top 10 most prevalent diseases/ailments such as;
1. heart disease
2. diabetes
3. cancer
4. stroke
5. heart attack
6. erectile dysfunction
7. high blood pressure
8. high cholesterol
9. osteoporosis
10. inflammation
are linked to animal products & in thousands of peer reviewed medical studies a reduction/elimination of animal products (especially dairy which promotes cancer growth namely IGF1) can reverse AND eradicate these often deadly diseases.
These dis-eases make a lot of $$ for medical/pHARMa industries which were founded by Rockefeller who not only founded the Federal Reserve he also founded American Medical Association + American Cancer Society + Media to control the narrative.
Drs have less than 5 hours training on nutrition so a big THANK YOU to all Drs thinking outside the box making the connection between what we consume & health. ✌💚
1. heart disease
2. diabetes
3. cancer
4. stroke
5. heart attack
6. erectile dysfunction
7. high blood pressure
8. high cholesterol
9. osteoporosis
10. inflammation
are linked to animal products & in thousands of peer reviewed medical studies a reduction/elimination of animal products (especially dairy which promotes cancer growth namely IGF1) can reverse AND eradicate these often deadly diseases.
These dis-eases make a lot of $$ for medical/pHARMa industries which were founded by Rockefeller who not only founded the Federal Reserve he also founded American Medical Association + American Cancer Society + Media to control the narrative.
Drs have less than 5 hours training on nutrition so a big THANK YOU to all Drs thinking outside the box making the connection between what we consume & health. ✌💚
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