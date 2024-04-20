"Live Free" (2024 Hard Rock Song)

written and performed by Six Gun Cross
Lyrics:
No more economic gods
Stop feeding the system
No more lines and no more fences
Time to find what I've been missin'
I've got to live free
I've got to live free
I won't follow Satan's law and order
You know, Jesus is for me
I'll cross the fields and streams
Jesus wants me to be free
I've got to live free
I've got to live free
