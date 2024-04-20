"Live Free" (2024 Hard Rock Song)

written and performed by Six Gun Cross

Lyrics:

No more economic gods

Stop feeding the system

No more lines and no more fences

Time to find what I've been missin'

I've got to live free

I've got to live free

I won't follow Satan's law and order

You know, Jesus is for me

I'll cross the fields and streams

Jesus wants me to be free

I've got to live free

I've got to live free