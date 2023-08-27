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Pfizer and Moderna Directly Targeted Conservative States With Deadly Batches of Vaccine Clot Shots
HaloRock™
HaloRock™
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530 views • August 27, 2023

By Order of the Usurper Government, no doubt.HaloRock is our answer to internet censorship. Coming soon, the HaloRock App and website will be an information hub featuring unbiased and uncensored news, documentaries, conspiracy research links and a downloadable PDF library, organized in an easy to explore database. It will also include entertainment and a free downloadable meme library that features many prominent content creators. We look forward to delivering this completely new approach to assisting the awake and awakening in today's world of heavy censorship.


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conservativevaccinestatesshotstargeteddeadlymodernapfizerclotbatcheshalorock
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