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A Day in the Life of Clyde and Mildred at the Nature Lodge in Medellin, Colombia on this 29th day of March, 2022
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103 views • March 29, 2022
www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com. Come on down for a visit. We don't bite and of course we have a no max policy. If you wear a mask we will ask you to take it off . We can not allow Woke Libtards on the property. Anyway, we have a lush cannabis farm on site as we are a legal grower : www.cannabisfarmtourmedellin.com. Hope you can join us .
Cheers ! Have a nice day !
Cannabis Jimmy
Cheers ! Have a nice day !
Cannabis Jimmy
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