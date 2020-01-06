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TRUMP TODAY: The President announces the death of Iranian General Soleimani 01/03/2020
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15 views • January 06, 2020
President Trump announces the death of Iranian General Soleimani in real time as he and others in command of the attack on the US Embassy in Baghdad attempt their escape. Trump has been sizing up Iran General Soleimani for a while... Trump finally caught him with his arrogant hand in the, terrorism against America, cookie jar... ~JT
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