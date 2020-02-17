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Sandy Hook Video #8 "Sandy Hook Whole City Got Free Houses"
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406 views • February 17, 2020
This was a video uploaded to Youtube in about 2016 or so, and has been uploaded (and removed) since. What this video reveals is a strange pay-off of mortgages which was undertaken on 12-25-2009 of a slew of houses in Newtown Conn. In fact the county assessor's office was closed on that day as it is every year on Xmas. This apparently is where a sizeable chunk of the money donated has wound up - just in case you were wondering. Eugene Rosen's house was among those paid off.
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