Globalist and occult elitists…will not prevail and are condemning themselves to Hell
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
Published 21 hours ago

In your schools, climate change hysteria is the work of satan; critical race theory is the work of satan; gender confusion is the work of satan; new world order globalism is the work of satan; pro-abortion activism is the work of satan; and the draconian lockdowns and Covid restrictions are the work of satan

Matthew 16:18

And I say to thee: That thou art Peter; and upon this rock I will build my church, and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it.




