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How 'nature' Hides the Polio Outbreak in Africa Caused by Polio Vaccine
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51 views • September 06, 2020
There are now 400 polio cases caused by the mutated virus in the polio vaccine that is given to millions to children in third world countries. But when so-called academic sources report those cases, it is worth seeing how they hide the hazards of the vaccine using psycho-linguistic manipulation of a reader's attention.
For more stories, visithttp://www.ernestdempsey.com/.
For more stories, visithttp://www.ernestdempsey.com/.
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