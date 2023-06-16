Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep. 3095b-[DS] Building Cyber Attack Narrative, Can You Serve From Jail?, Playbook Known, We Must Fight
126 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 19 hours ago |
Shop now

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3095b- June 15, 2023

[DS] Building Cyber Attack Narrative, Can You Serve From Jail?, Playbook Known, We Must Fight


 The [DS] is now building the narrative of a cyber attack shutting down communications. The [DS] is now moving to place Trump under arrest during the election, playbook known. Trump sends a message that the people need to fight. The [DS] is panicking they are not in control the patriots are leading them down the path of destruction.


All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


Help take years off the clock with Collagen

--> http://healthwithx22.com

Click Above ^ To Get Up To 53% OFF !!!

Keywords
censorshipdonald trumpdeclaselection fraudx22 reportdsbiden regimefree speech violation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket