X22 REPORT Ep. 3095b-[DS] Building Cyber Attack Narrative, Can You Serve From Jail?, Playbook Known, We Must Fight

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3095b- June 15, 2023
[DS] Building Cyber Attack Narrative, Can You Serve From Jail?, Playbook Known, We Must Fight
The [DS] is now building the narrative of a cyber attack shutting down communications. The [DS] is now moving to place Trump under arrest during the election, playbook known. Trump sends a message that the people need to fight. The [DS] is panicking they are not in control the patriots are leading them down the path of destruction.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Help take years off the clock with Collagen
--> http://healthwithx22.com
Click Above ^ To Get Up To 53% OFF !!!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.