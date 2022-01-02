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Nasa's lies about this earth...!!!! Exposed
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506 views • January 02, 2022
Dear Sisters, Brothers and Ex-Muslims who left islam and accepted Jesus Christ as your own saviour. In this video you can understand an another lies that Nasa has told about this earth. Be aware of devil's trap which is planned against you and keep God's commandments till your death.
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